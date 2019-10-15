Textron (TXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.65-3.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.65-3.85 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Textron has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.40%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

