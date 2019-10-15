Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.76.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average is $235.07. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total transaction of $36,370.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,942.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.72 per share, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,450 shares of company stock worth $3,565,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 54.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

