Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TECD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.17.

TECD opened at $109.49 on Friday. Tech Data has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

