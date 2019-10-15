TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.50.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $58.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.64.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 33.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 188,273 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 33,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
