TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $58.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 33.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 188,273 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 33,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

