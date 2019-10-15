Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Trading 8.3% Higher

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.49), 178,776 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 220,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.66 ($1.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

