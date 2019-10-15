Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Target by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $112.94. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

