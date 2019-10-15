Synairgen (LON:SNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 210202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.88 ($0.12).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.28.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

