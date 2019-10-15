Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.12

Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LON:SLP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.12 and traded as low as $36.55. Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 284,644 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.