SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM) Trading Down 2.8%

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), 7,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 8,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and a PE ratio of -43.88.

Get SVM UK Emerging Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £21,750 ($28,420.23).

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.