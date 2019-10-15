Surevest Inc. Buys 1,281 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Surevest Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after acquiring an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,279,000 after acquiring an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 170.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,228. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

