Surevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after buying an additional 901,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,425,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 72,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after buying an additional 69,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.85.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $558.66. 15,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,557. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $564.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $538.65 and a 200-day moving average of $483.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

