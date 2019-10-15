Surevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Surevest Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up about 1.1% of Surevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,541,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,823.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.18. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $333.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $350.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.77.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.