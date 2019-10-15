Surevest Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,184. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.