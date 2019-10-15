Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given a $53.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,031. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616,590 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,637.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,430,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 330.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,664,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,647 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,789,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,178,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,790,000 after buying an additional 1,662,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.