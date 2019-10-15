Summit X LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,655. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

