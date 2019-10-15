Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.18 and a 200 day moving average of $168.87. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.15.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.