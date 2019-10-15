Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,631,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.32. 746,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

