Summit X LLC Invests $956,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,353,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

