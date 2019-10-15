Summit X LLC Buys 1,445 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761,407 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $147,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,749,000 after buying an additional 1,733,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,064,025,000 after buying an additional 1,293,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,579,000 after buying an additional 1,182,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. 1,107,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

