Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,838 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,626.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 28.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 18.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.34. 29,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,696. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,971 shares of company stock worth $10,279,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

