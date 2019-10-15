Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. 33,321,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,042,633. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

