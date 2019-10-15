Storm Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Storm has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $61,689.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00227824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.01054335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090414 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,035,013 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

