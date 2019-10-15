Storeum Hits Market Capitalization of $318,766.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Storeum has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $318,766.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005555 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000600 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Storeum

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,257,465 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

