Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $719,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,554,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $169.31. 6,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,104. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average of $163.35.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.