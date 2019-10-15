Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,251 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 372,558 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 354,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,040,000 after purchasing an additional 351,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $206.76. The company had a trading volume of 519,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $203.04. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

