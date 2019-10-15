Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

