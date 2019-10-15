Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 820 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.52. 1,196,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

