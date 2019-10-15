Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 705 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,977,000 after buying an additional 578,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,741,000 after buying an additional 228,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,056,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,751 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.70. 1,760,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.