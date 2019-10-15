Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,015 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3,427.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 26.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,665 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.98. 3,103,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

