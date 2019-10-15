Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,490 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,125 shares of company stock worth $6,597,327. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.