Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,080 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,862% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

NAV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,760. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.23.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.35. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

