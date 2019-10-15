Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $169.06. 373,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,182. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

