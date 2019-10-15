Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 171 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after acquiring an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.96. 2,790,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.66. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

