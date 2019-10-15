Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $107,000 in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $70,000.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $115,226.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,513,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $471,044.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,819,962. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 373,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 379.07, a P/E/G ratio of 138.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

