Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,155,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $346.08. 2,019,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.61 and a 200-day moving average of $301.14. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $409.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

