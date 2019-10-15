Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 525 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.29. 13,343,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,923,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day moving average is $172.03. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

