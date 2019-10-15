Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises approximately 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.19% of Stericycle worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after purchasing an additional 278,461 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,126,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 31.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 635,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $75,114,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. 17,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,666. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.