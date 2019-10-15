Stephens Analysts Give Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) a $24.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.5% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth about $506,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

