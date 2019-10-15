Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $101.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Stepan by 9.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter valued at $2,987,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $194,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $231,699.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

