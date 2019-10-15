STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) Receives C$3.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.43. The company had a trading volume of 101,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,878. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.33 and a 1 year high of C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.