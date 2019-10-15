Steel Dynamics (STLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie set a $31.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

