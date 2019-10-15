Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Steel Dynamics to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

