Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Update

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. 2,434,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,395. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,645,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,090,000 after buying an additional 130,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,791,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,756,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,460,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 466.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

