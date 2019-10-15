State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,877 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,890,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,432,000 after purchasing an additional 178,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 18.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 151,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

