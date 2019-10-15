State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,734 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 322.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,284.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.18. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

