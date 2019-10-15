State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EEFT stock opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.78 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.