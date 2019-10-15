State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $888,000 Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SWM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

SWM opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.