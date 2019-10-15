State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 126.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,441,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 219,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,235 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total value of $141,292.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,645 shares of company stock valued at $394,547 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALG. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

ALG opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.58. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

