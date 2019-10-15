State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

