Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,158,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,231,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 448,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 233,698 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,149 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

